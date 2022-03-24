A Veteran's Voice: Louise Lewis joined WWII War effort in 1943 as a 'Rosie The Riveter'

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Louise Lewis is headed back to Washington as the first non-veteran to visit the monuments built in their honor as part of Honor Flight Kern County.

That's a technicality really since Louise joined thousands of other women during World War II who supported the troops by working on the front lines of factories nationwide.

Louise Lewis became a Rosie in 1943 after graduating from Kern County Union High School and she was recruited right off the campus.

Louise The Riveter graduated on a Thursday night and was working on wings for a B-17 bomber Monday morning.

One of 10 kids, her two older brothers enlisted.

Harold was in the air force flying on the very plane that she helped to build.

She spent nearly a year on the job but the membership in this unique sorority has lasted a lifetime.

And the only thing better than being a Rosie has been a relationship that she's had all 97 years of her life.

"I love the Lord and he blesses me," said Lewis.

It has carried her through cancer treatments and seven major surgeries.

Now she's preparing to take flight again, this time as Rosie The Visitor.