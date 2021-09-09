A Veteran's Voice: Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A picture is worth a thousand words.

This old adage comes to life at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery through the memories of those who answered the call after 9/11.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery honors more than two dozen heroes, some of whom enlisted following the events of 9/11.

And recently the two newest members of this unique fraternity joined their brothers on this wall of remembrance.

It's been 15 years since Angel de Jesus Lucio Ramirez spoke to his family..

Assigned to the U.S. Army's 16th Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Ramirez was killed by a roadside bomb on Veterans Day 2006.

Now, his image hangs alongside other brothers-in-arms at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

And his portrait includes his family.

Ignacio Lucio, Angel's father, says his son talked about joining the military as long as he can remember.

For the other newest member of the gallery, David Perry began his U.S. Army career in 1990 during Operation Desert Storm. His wife, Danae, was unable to attend the ceremony due to a recent surgery, so she viewed the unveiling on Facetime.

"It's perfect, couldn't ask for anything better," she said.

Abraham Hinojosa, a California Highway Patrol officer, was a platoon sergeant in Perry's unit.

He says he was with him when a bomb disguised as a package was left outside the station.

As the phone scanned the room, Danae didn't recognize Hinojosa at first, now a CHP officer, as the man who was with David at the end.

Two more portraits hanging in this gallery, so no one will ever forget their service.

In addition to Angel Ramirez, Adam Zanutto, and Kenneth Hermogino both listed the attacks of 9/11 as the reason they joined the military.

There are now 27 portraits in the gallery.