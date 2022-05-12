A Veteran's Voice: Several events set for Kern County veterans in May

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A number of events and fundraisers for veterans are taking place in Kern County over the next three weeks.

Starting Thursday morning at 8 a.m. in Lake Isabella the VFW Post 7665 is hosting its monthly veterans breakfast put on by Honor Flight.

The post commander Gary Glenn was on the last Honor Flight and will be serving up the chow with volunteers.

It starts at 8 a.m. At the VFW Hall 2811 Nuggest Ave in Lake Isabella.

Hometown Hero Banner

And the deadline to fill out an application for the Hometown Hero Banner has been extended until Friday.

The program through the City of Bakersfield will put up these banners across town.

It's a way to honor active duty military from Bakersfield.

For more information, go to the City of Bakersfield's website or email kernriverbluestarmoms@gmail.com.

BBQ fundraiser

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is holding a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the WWII Veterans Memorial.

Tickets are $10 for a Salty's BBQ meal and there are a limited number of tickets left.

Call Wendy at 619-3070 to get in on this. Meals will start being handed out at 10 a.m.

WWII Veterans Memorial groundbreaking

The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee is holding an official ground breaking on Saturday, May 21st.

It will be at Jastro Park beginning at 9 a-m..

Volunteers will be on hand to talk about the project and how you can donate.

Also, Porkchop and Bubbas BBQ will be serving lunch for a $15 donation.

For more information, go to their website.

Following the ground breaking and lunch, the Olive Drab Drivers will be taking part in a convoy to give veterans a historical tour of the memorials located along Truxtun Avenue.

All the armed forces will be remembered and it will end back at Jastro Park.

Memorial Day ceremonies

Thousands of flags will be placed at the headstones of those who served at cemetery's nationwide.

It's a tradition before Memorial Day weekend every year since 1948.

On Friday, May 27th, the Bakersfield National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to place a flag holder on each grave site.

Individuals or groups are welcome and it starts at 9 a.m.

If you'd like more information or to help out, call Cindy Van Bibber at 867-2250.

The ceremony is slated for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

And Union Cemetery will hold its annual memorial day ceremony on Monday, May 30th at 9 a.m.

Elected officials and dignitaries gathering in person for the annual event.

The park is located at 730 Potomac Avenue.