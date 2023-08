WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The only VFW post in northern Kern County recently announced it was closing its doors forcing veterans in the community to drive to Bakersfield for camaraderie and services. In this A Veterans Voice, Mike Hart talked to one of the last members at the Wasco location who remembers the posts' glory days not that long ago.

