Bakersfield National Cemetery honors unaccompanied veterans

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — There are nearly 6,500 gravesites at the Bakersfield National Cemetery since it opened in 2009 with almost 10,000 service members and some family having been laid to rest so far.

For every one of these veterans a final farewell is provided with full military honors.

Bakersfield National Cemetery also provides services for those who arrive unaccompanied.

"As a veteran, it saddens my heart lay to rest someone with no family or who possibly became indigent so they didn't have family to give a final farewell," said Cindy Van Bibber, director of Bakersfield National Cemetery.