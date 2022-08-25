Watch Now
NewsA Veteran's Voice

Actions

Bakersfield National Cemetery honors unaccompanied veterans

Bakersfield National Cemetery also provides services for service members who arrive unaccompanied.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 11:40:46-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO)  — There are nearly 6,500 gravesites at the Bakersfield National Cemetery since it opened in 2009 with almost 10,000 service members and some family having been laid to rest so far.

For every one of these veterans a final farewell is provided with full military honors.

Bakersfield National Cemetery also provides services for those who arrive unaccompanied.

"As a veteran, it saddens my heart lay to rest someone with no family or who possibly became indigent so they didn't have family to give a final farewell," said Cindy Van Bibber, director of Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson