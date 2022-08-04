Filipino WWII veterans to be honored Saturday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — We honor the memory of thousands of Filipino soldiers who joined the U.S. in the fight against the Japanese during World War II.

This weekend the Delano chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society will present the surviving family members of these soldiers with a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal.

In accordance with the Filipino veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act they were collectively recognized beginning in 2017 for their wartime achievements and honorable service in the U.S. armed forces.

It's the highest civilian award bestowed by congress to an individual or group that contributed to American culture and history.

There will be two dozen bronze replicas handed out at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bakersfield College to surviving family members.

The formal medal ceremony will take place in the Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

