Honor Flight Kern County seeks WWII, Korean War vets for next trip

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight Kern County is putting out a call to all World War II and Korean War veterans who have yet to take part in the trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Kern County took off last September with the first flight since everything was shutdown during the pandemic.

The organization put together two trips in 2021 and have two more scheduled for this year but they need more applications.

Lili Marsh says they have plenty of Vietnam vets ready to go.

The charter flight will carry 95 vets alone on this trip but they're looking for some of our older heroes to make sure they have the opportunity to take part.

The next flight is May 3rd through the 5th so time is getting close.

You can call 303-3837 for more info or go to their website.