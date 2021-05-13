Honor Flight preparing to take off again this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic has had an impact on 'life' around the world and here at home. Honor Flight Kern County is one of the groups trying to make a comeback in 2021.

The last Honor Flight to touch down in Kern County was in 2019, 18 months ago.

Now as California and most of the country moves towards fully reopening, Honor Flight is moving forward with plans to head back to D.C. this fall.

If you'd like to fill out an application to take part in Honor Flight, go to honorflightkerncounty.org.