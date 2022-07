BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight Kern County received a $10,000 donation last week from Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy. And they received another big donation Monday.

Honor Flight accepted a check for over $36,000 from talk show host Ralph Bailey for the fundraising effort. The check presentation was at 10 a.m. Monday morning in the parking lot across from the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye Street.

The next Honor Flight to Washington leaves Bakersfield on October 18.