Peer group offers Bakersfield women veterans a place to talk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this "A Veteran's Voice," we learn about plans to give women who served a place to come together and share their thoughts and memories.

Marine Corps Sergeant Lynn Eckert announced plans for a new support group for women's veterans in Bakersfield. It's a mission she's undertaking with a colleague, Mary Mathesin.

Eckert credits the Marine Corps with saving her life nearly 50 years ago And now She wants to create a place where servicewomen can share their stories.

The support group will meet at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. The first session will be on April 9th from 1-2 p.m.