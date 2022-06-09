Portrait of a Warrior Gallery unveils Luis Ruan portrait

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is unveiling another pencil portrait this week to honor the service of Luis Ruan.

The 23-year-old soldier served 10 months in Afghanistan in 2019.

He was a member of the 36th infantry at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, when he suffered serious injuries in a training accident near New Mexico in 2020.

Two members of his unit were killed and Ruan would later die from his injuries.

On Monday, his mother, Juana, along with other family members got the chance to see his portrait for the first time.

Juana moved to Taft when Luis was just 8 years old.

She has two daughters and seven grand kids and all but one daughter were on hand for the unveiling.

The gallery will be revealing another new pencil portrait next week.

Honor Flight breakfast

VFW Post 7665 in Lake Isabella is hosting their monthly Honor Flight breakfast.

It's running from 8-10 a.m. at the VFW Hall on Nugget Ave.