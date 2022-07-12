Radio host Ralph Bailey helps raise nearly $37K for Honor Flight

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight #45 is scheduled to take off in the fall with nearly 100 veterans making the trip and with a cost of nearly $150,000.

A local fundraiser helped pick up the tab for more than two dozen of our heroes.

Kern Radio talk show host Ralph Bailey receiving a big thank you on Thursday after dropping off a check for nearly $37,000.

His annual fundraising event took place the week leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

Members of Honor Flight and the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery turned out to show their appreciation beneath the freedom wall on eye street.

It's been a big week for Honor Flight as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a donation of $10,000 last week.

The next trip to Washington, D.C., leaves Bakersfield on Oct. 18th.