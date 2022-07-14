Remembering WWII Bakersfield veteran E.T. Roberts

(KERO) — It was an emotional time for our veterans recently when the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II Hershel "Woody" Williams passed away at the end of June.

His story and many others will live on in the years to come through stories and pictures like the one displayed at the pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

There are 35 pictures and stories on the walls in the main corridor compiled by Zach Coco in his book "WWII Heroes."

The book, published in 2019, features the stories of 100 veterans including Bakersfield's E.T. Roberts who passed away in October of 2020.

Coco was on several local Honor Flights.

E.T. Roberts was our last survivor from Omaha Beach on D-Day., who fought his way across Europe until Germany surrendered.

And he shared that memory with us in May of 2020.

You can find his story in Coco's book on the Pictures for Heroes website.

And we also have E.T.'s interview from 2019 in the Veteran's Voice section of our website.

Pinning ceremony at Solstice Senior Living Community

This week the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery brought their traveling display to veterans who live at Solstice Senior Living Community.

More than two dozen veterans who live at the facility took part in a pinning ceremony something many of the residents have never experienced.

Officials say they're always working on new ways to honor their veterans.

Veterans' spouses were also recognized and given a rose.

Honor Flight Breakfast

The VFW Post 7665 in Lake Isabella was hosting their monthly Honor Flight Breakfast on Thursday morning at the VFW Hall on Nugget Ave.

It happens the second Thursday of every month.

It's a chance for our military men and women in the kern river valley to come together for some good food and camaraderie.

Aqua-Nut Divers fundraiser

The Aqua-Nut Divers will host their 5th annual Try Scuba in a Pool fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13th.

You can explore the sport of scuba in the pool at the Bakersfield Racquet Club in full gear.

It runs from 8 am. To 5 p.m.

All donations help to fund the Veterans Empowered Thru Scuba project, or "vets," which helps our warriors battling PTSD.

A donation of $30 gets you in the water with professional divers.

Organizers say each day we lose 18 veterans to suicide.