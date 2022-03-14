Ridgecrest Marine Sgt. Troy Jenkins added to Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a somber ceremony sometimes held on Facetime. A chance to preserve the memory of our local servicemen who gave their lives in the post 9-11 world.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery unveiled the latest addition: Troy Jenkins over the weekend.

A U.S. Marine from Ridgecrest who then joined the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in Afghanistan. Jenkins was wounded in 2002 earning a Purple Heart. But it was about one year later that Jenkins gave his life. He jumped on a cluster bomb that a 7-year-old girl was playing with and saved her and his fellow soldiers.

His brother, Danny, got to see the portrait up close from his home in Tennessee.

Sgt. Jenkins is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their two kids.

His portrait is now the 28th to be unveiled. The gallery is working to bring them to Bakersfield to see it in person.