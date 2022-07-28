Veterans in Kern County remember the end of the Korean War

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We take a moment to remember the end of hostilities in the Korean War 69 years ago this week..

The armistice was signed on July 27th, 1953, initiating a cease fire agreement that is still in effect today and so is the friendship between the U.S. and South Korea.

Dozens of veterans, family members, local officials, and dignitaries representing South Korea took part in a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial in Bakersfield to mark the anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Wednesday.

The names of the 67 local servicemen who died in the conflict were read aloud so their memories would live on in what's been called "The Forgotten War."

Art gentry remembers it all too well.

The 91-year-old Marine was part of the first wave of American forces to come ashore on Aug. 2nd, 1950.

He would later be known as one of the 'chosin (chosen) few," a survivor of a furious battle with Chinese troops that flooded across the border to help North Korea.

Gentry got the chance to meet with a representative from the South Korean Consulate in Los Angeles to present her with a hat pin dedicated to those who survived.

Next up for Gentry is a reunion of the 'Chosin Few' scheduled for this fall.

And this week, crews started work on the World War II Memorial that will share Jastro Park with the Korean War Memorial that was dedicated in 2006.

Try Scuba in a Pool fundraiser

The Aqua Nut Divers will host their 5th annual Try Scuba in a Pool fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13th.

You can explore the sport of scuba in the pool at the Bakersfield Racquet Club in full gear.

It runs from 8 a.m. To 5 pm.

The proceeds help to fund the Veterans Empowered Thru Scuba Project, or VETS, which helps our warriors battling ptsd.

A donation of $30 dollars gets you in the water with professional divers.

Organizers say each day we lose 18 veterans to suicide.