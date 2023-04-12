Day 6: Testimony continues in the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West

The West trial continues this morning at 9:30 a.m. with Mary Martinez continuing her testimony. Martinez is the mother of Jacqueline West and is using a Spanish language interpreter. #WESTBOYSTRIAL @23ABCNews — Veronica Morley (@VMorley1996) April 12, 2023

You can listen to the case online as well.

It is Day 6 of the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, the pair are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson.

Maria Martinez, Jaqueline West's mother took the stand continuing her testimony from Tuesday afternoon. She spoke about her experience adopting children and how she helped the West's get started. But that she rarely watched the children for them.

Wednesday the prosecution played a video recording of an interview police did with Martinez. During the interview, she told them that since they moved to California City they rarely visited and she rarely saw the kids. She continued on to say that when Jacqueline would visit she told her that the kids were with Trezell's mother.

Prosecutors allege that the boys were killed before they were reported missing in December.