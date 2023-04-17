Day Nine of West Boys Trial opens with detective on the stand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Day nine in the trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West got underway Monday morning.

Detective John Ryan took the stand to continue his testimony from last week. On Friday, Det. Ryan testified that when looking for surveillance video of the Wests’ California City home he found video of the day Trezell and Jacqueline West took their children to stay with Trezell’s parents on December 19, 2020. Ryan said in the video, he only saw four children get into the van.

The prosecution has alleged that Trezell and Jacqueline reported Orrin and Orson missing on December 21, 2020, to cover up for the two boys being dead for months.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that no one can specifically remember ever seeing the boys in Cal City.