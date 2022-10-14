Trezell, Jacqueline West to make court appearance Friday on murder charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the two charged in the murders of their adoptive sons Orrin and Orson West are set to be in court Friday. A readiness hearing is happening at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Their trial, which was originally supposed to be over the summer, is scheduled for October 24th.

A postponement was granted at the request of the West's attorney so he could have more time to go through evidence for the trial.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to murder. They were arrested in March after being indicted by a grand jury.

The boys were reported missing by Trezell and Jacqueline West on December 21, 2020. Their bodies have never been found.