Trezell, Jacqueline West to make court appearance Friday on murder charges

23ABC News
Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:10:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the two charged in the murders of their adoptive sons Orrin and Orson West are set to be in court Friday. A readiness hearing is happening at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Their trial, which was originally supposed to be over the summer, is scheduled for October 24th.

A postponement was granted at the request of the West's attorney so he could have more time to go through evidence for the trial.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to murder. They were arrested in March after being indicted by a grand jury.

The boys were reported missing by Trezell and Jacqueline West on December 21, 2020. Their bodies have never been found.

