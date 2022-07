BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial for the couple charged in the murders of Orrin and Orson West was moved back to October following a hearing Friday morning.

The postponement was at the request of the attorney for Trezell and Jacqueline West. The attorney said he needed more time to go through a large amount of what is called discovery or evidence for the trial.

The trial was originally supposed to start on July 25th. It is now scheduled to take place on October 24th.