Watch Now
NewsWest Boys Trial

Actions

West Boys Trial resumes Monday

The murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West continues this week.
Last week, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy told the jury that police never investigated a possible sighting of Orrin and Orson in Arlington, Texas. The jury heard from the man who lived at the home where the boys were allegedly seen.
Orrin and Orson West
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:26:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West continues this week.

Last week, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy told the jury that police never investigated a possible sighting of Orrin and Orson in Arlington, Texas. The jury heard from the man who lived at the home where the boys were allegedly seen.

Alexander Kalaveris testified Thursday that less than two weeks ago he learned for the first time a neighbor had reported possibly seeing two missing California City boys at his home in Arlington. The tip was called in months after the boys were reported missing.

Orrin and Orson West

West Boys Trial

9:15 AM, Feb 25, 2022

Kalaveris testified that he hadn't spoken to the police, until about a week and a half ago and he doesn't know the neighbor who called in the tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets