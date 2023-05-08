West Boys Trial resumes Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West continues this week.

Last week, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy told the jury that police never investigated a possible sighting of Orrin and Orson in Arlington, Texas. The jury heard from the man who lived at the home where the boys were allegedly seen.

Alexander Kalaveris testified Thursday that less than two weeks ago he learned for the first time a neighbor had reported possibly seeing two missing California City boys at his home in Arlington. The tip was called in months after the boys were reported missing.

West Boys Trial

Kalaveris testified that he hadn't spoken to the police, until about a week and a half ago and he doesn't know the neighbor who called in the tip.