West Trial, Day 12: Were the boys seen in Arlington, Texas?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West was back in session Tuesday. The couple is charged with second-degree murder in the presumed deaths of their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson.

Since the beginning of the trial, the court has heard from the defense that at some point, police received a tip about a possible sighting of the missing boys in Texas. When the boys' biological mother took the stand Tuesday, the defense brought that tip back into question.

Ryan Dean is the biological mother of Orrin and Orson, born Cincere and Classic. Tuesday, she testified that when the boys were less than a year old, Orrin, born Cincere, broke his leg. Dean said she wasn't present when it happened, but shortly afterward, the Department of Human Services took the boys from her.

While she wanted to get her children back, even going to parenting classes, Dean testified that she had no involvement, nor did she employ anyone else to take the boys.

The court also heard testimony Tuesday from David Hunter, an FBI agent who received a tip about the sighting of the two boys in Arlington, Texas. Agent Hunter said he passed that information along to the Bakersfield Police Department.

When given the chance during cross-examination, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy asked Dean if she lives in Texas, and Dean said she has an apartment in Arlington and goes back and forth between residences.

When asked by defense attorney Alekxia Torres-Stallings, Dean said while she didn't get along with the Wests, she denied being confrontational or argumentative with them, even though such behavior was noted by Child Protective Services.

Tuesday also saw testimony from Jacqueline West's sister, who spoke about messages and calls with Jacqueline. She said she sent Christmas gifts in 2020, including building blocks for Orrin and Orson, and recalls seeing children during a video call, but couldn't remember exactly who all she saw.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday morning at 9:00.