California Public Utilities Commission OKs $125 million in penalties against PG&E for Kincade Fire

Noah Berger/AP
Vines surround a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2019.
California Wildfires PG&E Settlement
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:00:24-05

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved $125 million in penalties against PG&E for violations related to the Kincade Fire in 2019.

Under the settlement, PG&E shareholders will pay $40 million to California's General Fund and incur a $85 million disallowance for the removal of abandoned transmission facilities, according to CPUC.

The Kincade Fire started in October 2019 within PG&E’s service territory and burned more than 77,000 acres and destroyed nearly 374 structures.

