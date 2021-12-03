California Public Utilities Commission OKs $125 million in penalties against PG&E for Kincade Fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved $125 million in penalties against PG&E for violations related to the Kincade Fire in 2019.

Under the settlement, PG&E shareholders will pay $40 million to California's General Fund and incur a $85 million disallowance for the removal of abandoned transmission facilities, according to CPUC.

The Kincade Fire started in October 2019 within PG&E’s service territory and burned more than 77,000 acres and destroyed nearly 374 structures.