California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

AP
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles damaged during a wind event in El Granada village in the coastal area of northern San Mateo County, Calif.
California wind damage
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:10:03-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say powerful California wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks and destroyed some trailers and that one man suffered severe burns.

The winds on Monday stoked destructive blazes, toppled trees, whipped up blinding dust clouds and forced a utility to cut power to thousands of customers in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Authorities say about 30 structures were destroyed Monday afternoon when flames roared through a mobile home park in Sacramento County.

In San Joaquin County, a man was severely burned and about five trailers were destroyed at another mobile home park. The winds were easing on Tuesday.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.