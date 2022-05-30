Crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) —

According to ABC, "Los Angeles fire crews are working to put out a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita."

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the wildfire is currently at about 30 acres and may have been caused by a vehicle fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Road.

The fire is moving at a "moderate" rate of spread.

Los Angeles County Fire, and other firefighters and law enforcement staff onsite.

No injuries have been reported.