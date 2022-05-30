Watch
Crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest

23ABC News
According to ABC, "Los Angeles fire crews are working to put out a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita."<br/>
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:43:39-04

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the wildfire is currently at about 30 acres and may have been caused by a vehicle fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Road.

The fire is moving at a "moderate" rate of spread.

Los Angeles County Fire, and other firefighters and law enforcement staff onsite.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.