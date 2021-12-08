Debris removal program to help homeowners affected by French Fire

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is partnering with the California Office of Emergency Services to provide a debris removal program for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage caused by the French Fire.

The program will help homeowners and property owners with the removal and clean-up of ash, burn debris and trees damaged by the French Fire.

Only structures 120 square feet or larger are eligible for removal. Property owners that do their own cleanup in advance of the State will be ineligible for assistance. As part of the cleanup, ash and debris from destroyed buildings, hazardous trees, and contaminated soil will be removed. Cleanup and testing will be provided at no cost to those who qualify. According to a Kern County Public Health Services Department press release

Ash from fires may be hazardous and debris from burned buildings and homes can contain toxic substances. Building materials may contain asbestos and older buildings often contain lead. Also, common household chemicals such as cleaning products, along with pesticides, fuels, or other chemicals may have burned in the fire.

These materials can become concentrated in ash and soil following a fire and then be considered a hazardous waste.