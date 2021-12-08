Watch
Debris removal program to help homeowners affected by French Fire

Noah Berger/AP
In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo the French Fire burns hillsides along Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:38:16-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is partnering with the California Office of Emergency Services to provide a debris removal program for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage caused by the French Fire.

The program will help homeowners and property owners with the removal and clean-up of ash, burn debris and trees damaged by the French Fire.

Only structures 120 square feet or larger are eligible for removal. Property owners that do their own cleanup in advance of the State will be ineligible for assistance. As part of the cleanup, ash and debris from destroyed buildings, hazardous trees, and contaminated soil will be removed. Cleanup and testing will be provided at no cost to those who qualify.
Ash from fires may be hazardous and debris from burned buildings and homes can contain toxic substances. Building materials may contain asbestos and older buildings often contain lead. Also, common household chemicals such as cleaning products, along with pesticides, fuels, or other chemicals may have burned in the fire.

These materials can become concentrated in ash and soil following a fire and then be considered a hazardous waste.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.