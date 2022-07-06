Watch Now
Electra Fire only 5% contained, poses threat to region

California Department of Forestry and Fire protection say the Electra Fire is now a major threat to the region.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 11:13:30-04

(KERO) — California Department of Forestry and Fire protection say the Electra Fire is now a major threat to the region.

According to CAL FIRE it erupted Monday in dry grass near Amador County and has since spread to 3,900 acres. As of the latest updates overnight the fire is only 5 percent contained.

CAL FIRE says the evacuation orders for people in the neighboring areas are still in place. And the Kern County Fire Department says they are now assisting with the efforts to contain the blaze.

Officials sent a crew of eight up north Tuesday evening.

