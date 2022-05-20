Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Fire crews battle brush fire on I-5 east of The Grapevine

CAL FIRE Firefighters (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of CAL FIRE firefighters in Kern County, Calif.
CAL FIRE Firefighters (FILE)
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 21:15:27-04

(KERO) — Kern County firefighters are responding to a brush fire east of The Grapevine.

The fire broke out at about 4:15 Thursday afternoon, four miles east of Interstate 5 at The Grapevine.

The fire is currently at 300 acres but details are still limited as crews continue to work to put the fire out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.