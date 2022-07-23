Firefighter safety becoming a priority nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Imagine wearing about a hundred pounds of gear racing into even more extreme conditions. That's what firefighters do every day.

And with rising temperatures and more fires starting this summer, firefighter safety is becoming a priority nationwide.

Firefighters already go through extreme training conditions, but nationwide high temperatures are making it even more important for crews.

That is why a fire crew in West Palm Beach conducts about 10 minutes of heavy work and then immediately heads to 50 minutes of rehabilitation.

Rehab involves checking vitals like temperature and blood pressure, misting fans and cooling chairs.

"The more you train in gear, the more comfortable you get with being hot and the better shape you get into. The longer you can stand it, the better you hydrate, the better you feel while you are working. It doesn't change how hot it is but it changes how well you can tolerate it." said Captain Adam Perricone

The crews also train with a total of 100 pounds of gear on top of the scorching hot temperatures.

Firefighters say this training helps first responders prepare for the real thing, summer time or not.

