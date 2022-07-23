Watch Now
Firefighter safety becoming a priority nationwide

Firefighters training adapts as temperatures increase
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 15:12:48-04

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Imagine wearing about a hundred pounds of gear racing into even more extreme conditions. That's what firefighters do every day.

And with rising temperatures and more fires starting this summer, firefighter safety is becoming a priority nationwide.

Firefighters already go through extreme training conditions, but nationwide high temperatures are making it even more important for crews.

That is why a fire crew in West Palm Beach conducts about 10 minutes of heavy work and then immediately heads to 50 minutes of rehabilitation.

Rehab involves checking vitals like temperature and blood pressure, misting fans and cooling chairs.

"The more you train in gear, the more comfortable you get with being hot and the better shape you get into. The longer you can stand it, the better you hydrate, the better you feel while you are working. It doesn't change how hot it is but it changes how well you can tolerate it." said Captain Adam Perricone

The crews also train with a total of 100 pounds of gear on top of the scorching hot temperatures.

Firefighters say this training helps first responders prepare for the real thing, summer time or not.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.