Governor Gavin Newsom launches Wildfire Preparedness Week

As temperatures start to heat up around Kern County and the state as a whole, the risk of wildfires grows.
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 02, 2022
To bring awareness, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced May 1st through 7th as Wildfire Preparedness Week.

The governor pitched an additional $1.2-billion in state funding to go toward wildfire prevention and education.

In 2020 and 2021, officials say California experienced some of its largest and most destructive fires in the state's history.

For more information on the state's plans, visit the state's wildfire website.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.