Governor Gavin Newsom launches Wildfire Preparedness Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As temperatures start to heat up around Kern County and the state as a whole, the risk of wildfires grows.

To bring awareness, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced May 1st through 7th as Wildfire Preparedness Week.

The governor pitched an additional $1.2-billion in state funding to go toward wildfire prevention and education.

In 2020 and 2021, officials say California experienced some of its largest and most destructive fires in the state's history.

For more information on the state's plans, visit the state's wildfire website.