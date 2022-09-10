Governor Newsom gets help from federal government to combat growing wildfires

(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has secured federal funds to help fight the Mosquito fire in El Dorado and Placer counties.

The blaze also prompting Newsom to proclaim a state of emergency as the fire burns through 30 thousand acres with firefighters not being able to contain any of it.

Newsom explained the cost-sharing grant that the state has secured from the federal emergency management agency, reimburses 75 percent of the state's fire fighting costs.