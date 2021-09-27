Kern Air Pollution Control District issues smoky air advisory for eastern Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Eastern Kern County residents are advised to restrict outdoor activities due to smoke from several California wildfire.

Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District reports that there are elevated pollution levels in the Lake Isabella, Canebrake, Ridgecrest, Mojave and Tehachapi areas.

The Air District recommends that children, older individuals, and those with pre-existing heart and lung problems should avoid outdoor activity, whenever they can smell or see smoke in their immediate area.

Effects can be as mild as a headache; eye, nose or throat irritation; or as serious as triggered asthma episodes or stresses on weakened cardiovascular systems.

Adverse health impacts may also be seen in normally healthy individuals, if they are engaged in strenuous outdoor activities during periods of exposure to ground-level smoke.

Sensitive individuals should stay indoors in an air conditioned building with windows and doors closed whenever there is smoke at ground level in their area.