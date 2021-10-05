Watch
KNP Complex Fire continues to grow, as Windy Fire reaches 70% containment

Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside above the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:30:32-04

(KERO) — The KNP Complex Fire in the Sequoia National Park has burned close to 77,000 acres with only 11% containment.

The fire grew by 10,000 acres on Monday night in just a matter of hours. Containment was closer to 20% last week but then dropped as the fire grew.

It started on September 10th from a lightning strike.

New evacuation warnings affecting the Hume Lake area and north of Sequoia Lake are now in place.

Plus, the Windy Fire has burned just over 95,000 acres and is 70% contained. Officials expect full containment by October 14th.

There are 2,000 people working to put out the fire, including members of the Tule River Tribe.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.