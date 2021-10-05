KNP Complex Fire continues to grow, as Windy Fire reaches 70% containment

(KERO) — The KNP Complex Fire in the Sequoia National Park has burned close to 77,000 acres with only 11% containment.

The fire grew by 10,000 acres on Monday night in just a matter of hours. Containment was closer to 20% last week but then dropped as the fire grew.

It started on September 10th from a lightning strike.

New evacuation warnings affecting the Hume Lake area and north of Sequoia Lake are now in place.

Plus, the Windy Fire has burned just over 95,000 acres and is 70% contained. Officials expect full containment by October 14th.

There are 2,000 people working to put out the fire, including members of the Tule River Tribe.