(KERO) — Some areas in Fresno County were put on alert as the KNP Complex Fire burns in Tulare County.

Evacuation warnings are now being issued as the fire crosses county lines in the Sequoia National Forest.

Officials say that the fire is growing in all directions and smoke continues to be an issue for them.

The KNP Complex Fire, as of Monday morning, has burned more than 62,000 acres and is 20% contained.

The fire began last month and crews don't have an estimated full containment date.