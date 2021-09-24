KNP Complex Fire grows to more than 36,000 acres

(KERO) — The KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, which started Sept. 9th, continues to grow.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire has grown to 36,850 acres as of Friday morning. The blaze grew 8,522 acres in the past 24 hours with the majority in the Ash Mountain area, according to the Forest Service.

Air operations continue to support ground operations as smoke conditions allow, said the Forest Service.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed. In addition, the BLM Case Mountain Extensive Recreation Management Area and major portions of the Sequoia National Forest are also closed.

No new evacuations warnings or orders have been issued as of Friday morning.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 Magnolia St.

For a map of the areas under a warning or order can be viewed here.