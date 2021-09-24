Watch
KNP Complex Fire grows to more than 36,000 acres

Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning along Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:19:07-04

(KERO) — The KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, which started Sept. 9th, continues to grow.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire has grown to 36,850 acres as of Friday morning. The blaze grew 8,522 acres in the past 24 hours with the majority in the Ash Mountain area, according to the Forest Service.

Air operations continue to support ground operations as smoke conditions allow, said the Forest Service.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed. In addition, the BLM Case Mountain Extensive Recreation Management Area and major portions of the Sequoia National Forest are also closed.

No new evacuations warnings or orders have been issued as of Friday morning.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 Magnolia St.

For a map of the areas under a warning or order can be viewed here.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.