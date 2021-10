(KERO) — As of Monday morning, the KNP Complex Fire has burned more than 87,000 and is 30% contained.

There are nearly 2,000 fire officials fighting the flames. Evacuations orders and warnings are in place with major portions of the Sequoia National Forest closed.

The windy fire is 88% contained and nearly 98,000 acres have burned.

The fire was sparked by lightning and expected full containment by Thursday.