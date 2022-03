(KERO) — Mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted in Northern California.

The Flanagan First started last week and has since been moving its way through the Shasta area.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is now 85 percent contained after 140 firefighters responded to the scene.

Right now the fire has only covered 88 acres of land.

So far no houses or buildings have been burned and there are no reported injuries connected to the fire.