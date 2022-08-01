Watch Now
McKinney Fire continues to grow near the California-Oregon border

Cal Fire says the McKinney Fire grew to more than 50,000 acres Sunday morning and was dangerously close to the Pacific Crest Trail near the California-Oregon border.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 01, 2022
(KERO) — The McKinney Fire burning near the California-Oregon border forced about 60 people to evacuate Sunday.

CALFIRE says the McKinney fire grew to over 50,000 acres Sunday morning and was dangerously close to the Pacific Crest Trail prompting officials to evacuate hikers and campers using it.

About 1,300 people near the Oregon border have had to flee for their safety because of this wildfire. Some with only ten minutes warning to get out.

"And I'm very sad. My house is gone, all my furniture, all clothes, shoes, coats, boots. Everything is gone," said resident Harlene Althea Schwander.

The McKinney fire started Friday in the Klamath National Forest and there is still no containment as of Monday morning. Officials say strong winds have helped the fire spread.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as crews battle the flames.

Meanwhile, evacuations remain in place for Mariposa County where CALFIRE reports the Oak Fire has destroyed nearly 200 structures since it began July 22nd. The fire, which has consumed more than 19,000 acres Is now 67 percent contained.

A wildfire also broke out Saturday afternoon just a few miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch. According to the Kern County Fire Department, the Mesa Fire grew to 220 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.