McKinney Fire continues to grow near the California-Oregon border

(KERO) — The McKinney Fire burning near the California-Oregon border forced about 60 people to evacuate Sunday.

CALFIRE says the McKinney fire grew to over 50,000 acres Sunday morning and was dangerously close to the Pacific Crest Trail prompting officials to evacuate hikers and campers using it.

About 1,300 people near the Oregon border have had to flee for their safety because of this wildfire. Some with only ten minutes warning to get out.

"And I'm very sad. My house is gone, all my furniture, all clothes, shoes, coats, boots. Everything is gone," said resident Harlene Althea Schwander.

The McKinney fire started Friday in the Klamath National Forest and there is still no containment as of Monday morning. Officials say strong winds have helped the fire spread.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as crews battle the flames.

Meanwhile, evacuations remain in place for Mariposa County where CALFIRE reports the Oak Fire has destroyed nearly 200 structures since it began July 22nd. The fire, which has consumed more than 19,000 acres Is now 67 percent contained.

A wildfire also broke out Saturday afternoon just a few miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch. According to the Kern County Fire Department, the Mesa Fire grew to 220 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.