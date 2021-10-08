Officials: Four people seriously injured working on KNP Complex Fire

(KERO) — Officials say four people working on the KNP Complex Fire suffered serious injuries after being hit by a fallen tree Thursday afternoon.

They were transported by air to hospitals. As of Friday morning, they are in stable condition.

The KNP Complex Fire has been burning since Sept. 10th. Its burned more than 85,000 acres and is only 11% contained as of Friday morning.

Another wildfire continues to burn as well. The Windy Fire has burned dozens of trees in the Sequoia National Forest.

ABC News' Rich Rodriguez spoke with a park biologist working with firefighters to save the majestic trees.

Garrett Dickman is a vegetation and forest management specialist.

His mission is to assess damage to giant sequoia trees from the windy fire in sequoia national forest.

To date 74 trees have been destroyed by the fire.

Many groves are inaccessible but firefighters were able to save many in a popular tourist area.

"The long meadow grove or the trail of a hundred giants trailhead for awhile we were pushing 20,000 gallons of water out a day on these trees. We were really cooling them down and getting them water they needed," said Dickman.

Dickman was able to size up damage in 11 giant sequoia groves.

Starvation Creek Grove he says got hit the worse. Only four trees dodged the flames.

But he says these 2-thousand-year-old redwoods are amazing trees.

"They can survive a lot but when they're 95% of their leaves are gone, incinerated and they're burned all the way into the inner layers of the bark, they can't survive that."

When the fire first started, protective aluminum foil was wrapped around the base of the trees. Did it help?

"I'll give it an it's okay. If it's a low fire hitting on the ground and it's radiant heat it does seem to work," said Dickman.

But Dickman says the Windy Fire has seen flames as high as 250 feet.

When fire destroys the canopy of a 200 foot giant sequoia, he says the tree doesn't stand a chance of surviving.