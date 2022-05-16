Watch
Prescribed burn scheduled for Tuesday in Kern County

23ABC News
CAL FIRE Firefighters (FILE)
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 18:25:58-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that they will be conducting a 'prescribed burn' on Tuesday.

A 'prescribed burn' takes place when firefighters use a wildfire's asset against itself - the flames - to make sure there’s no brush left for it to cling onto and grow rapidly in size. The idea is for crews to get to the dry brush and grass before the wildfires can in the hot dry months ahead.

“It’s been established that the most effective way to provide for public safety, is to burn that dry fuel, that dry grass that’s between Highway 223 and the fuel brake," explained Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Dire Department public information officer. "That means once that fire has burned through there, there’s almost no grass left over. And if there’s no dry grass left over, that means there’s nothing left to burn if a fire were to occur on the roadway.”

The prescribed burn will take place from 4 p.m. until midnight along Highway 223 at Highway 58.

Traffic in that area may be affected and residents may see or smell smoke.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.