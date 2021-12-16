Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Public Utilities Commission OKs $550M in penalties against SoCal Edison for wildfires

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, a motorist on Highway CA-101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif.
California Wildfires
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:18:14-05

(KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved $550 million in penalties and permanent disallowances against Southern California Edison (SCE) for violations related to five Southern California wildfires from 2017 to 2018.

Under the proposed settlement, SCE shareholders will pay a $110 million penalty to California’s General Fund, incur a $375 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery, and contribute $65 million in shareholder funds to safety measures, according to CPUC.

The Rye, Meyers, Liberty, and Thomas Fires ignited across several parts of SCE’s service territory in December 2017. In November 2018, the Woolsey Fire began in Ventura County. The fires combined to burn more than 385,000 acres, damaged and destroyed nearly 3,000 structures, and caused five fatalities.

SED’s investigations said they found multiple violations of a regulation that sets forth safety factors and strength requirements in the design, construction, and maintenance of overhead electrical lines and communications facilities. The settlement addresses these violations to strengthen SCE’s electric system, community engagement activities, and investments in safety studies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.