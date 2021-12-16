Public Utilities Commission OKs $550M in penalties against SoCal Edison for wildfires

(KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved $550 million in penalties and permanent disallowances against Southern California Edison (SCE) for violations related to five Southern California wildfires from 2017 to 2018.

Under the proposed settlement, SCE shareholders will pay a $110 million penalty to California’s General Fund, incur a $375 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery, and contribute $65 million in shareholder funds to safety measures, according to CPUC.

The Rye, Meyers, Liberty, and Thomas Fires ignited across several parts of SCE’s service territory in December 2017. In November 2018, the Woolsey Fire began in Ventura County. The fires combined to burn more than 385,000 acres, damaged and destroyed nearly 3,000 structures, and caused five fatalities.

SED’s investigations said they found multiple violations of a regulation that sets forth safety factors and strength requirements in the design, construction, and maintenance of overhead electrical lines and communications facilities. The settlement addresses these violations to strengthen SCE’s electric system, community engagement activities, and investments in safety studies.