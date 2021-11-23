Watch
Santa Ana winds to raise Southern California fire danger

Noah Berger/AP
The Windy Fire burns along a ridge in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2021.
California Wildfires
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gusty and dry Santa Ana winds will bring increased risk of wildfires to Southern California and possible public safety power shutoffs to nearly 141,000 utility customers through the Thanksgiving period.

The National Weather Service says red flag warnings for fire danger will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon, and weather will remain very warm and dry through the weekend. Some wind gusts could hit 60 mph and relative humidity levels may drop as low as 2%.

Utilities are considering public safety power shutoffs to prevent wildfires from being ignited and spread if gusts damage power equipment or blow debris into power lines.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.