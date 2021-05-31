Sargents Fire grows to 850 acres in Monterey Co.

A wildfire that broke out Sunday in Monterey County has grown to more than 800 acres.

As of Monday morning, CAL FIRE said the Sargents Fire burning northeast of Bradley had burned 850 acres and was 50 percent contained.

The fire was said to be burning near Wunpost Road and Sargeant Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE has not provided information on any evacuations in place or structures damages due to the fire.

