Sargents Fire grows to 850 acres in Monterey Co.

Posted at 3:46 PM, May 31, 2021
A wildfire that broke out Sunday in Monterey County has grown to more than 800 acres.

As of Monday morning, CAL FIRE said the Sargents Fire burning northeast of Bradley had burned 850 acres and was 50 percent contained.

The fire was said to be burning near Wunpost Road and Sargeant Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE has not provided information on any evacuations in place or structures damages due to the fire.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.