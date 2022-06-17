Watch
Things you can do to fireproof your home

Earlier this year the California Department of Insurance proposed new regulations to improve wildfire safety and drive down the cost of insurance for homeowners and businesses.
Micahel Soller from the Department of Insurance says many people aren’t aware that insurance companies use what are known as risk scores. It's a rating of wildfire risks for your home or property.

The CoreLogic® Wildfire Risk Score is a deterministic wildfire model which is as comprehensive as it is granular. It covers 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. It evaluates the risk of a property to wildfire by returning an easy-to-understand, normalized 5 to 100 score, giving insight into the potential risk of a wildfire. It does so by not only combining the risk rating but also factoring in proximity to higher-risk areas that could affect the property via windblown embers. In addition, it considers slope, aspect, vegetation/fuel, and surface composition. These factors are all weighted differently and combined to form the score.

Some elements that contribute to the score are the defensible space around your house, the installation of dual pane windows, or even the distance your property is from a fire station.

“It’s so critical that people have transparency about what that risk score is and how it is determined. One major part of these regulations is to require that the consumers receive that risk score.”

Soller adds if homeowners have taken the time and money to do wildfire safety work their risk scores need to reflect that. He says that is what the new regulations will also change.

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.