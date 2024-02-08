Nick Saban finds new job after leaving Alabama football

Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has a new job. He's been hired by ESPN as a college football analyst.

ESPN said Saban will primarily work on the set of "College GameDay" but will also contribute to ESPN's upcoming coverage of the NFL Draft. ESPN said Saban will also make appearances tied to the SEC Media Days.

“ESPN and 'College GameDay' have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to 'College GameDay,' the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

The 72-year-old left Alabama earlier this year after 17 seasons with the university. His tenure with Alabama was one of the most prolific in college football history, winning six national championships and nine SEC titles. His program also produced four Heisman Trophy winners.

Saban took over an Alabama program that struggled nationally, as it only won one SEC title in the prior 14 years. He also took over the program a season after its victories were vacated due to NCAA infractions.

Before his tenure at Alabama, Saban had head coaching roles with the Miami Dolphins, LSU and Michigan State.

“Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football. He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed 'College GameDay' show," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said

Saban can provide some direct insight on numerous players involved in the NFL Draft. According to ESPN's mock draft, four former Crimson Tide players are projected to go in the first round. Seven players from other SEC schools are also projected to be first-rounders.

