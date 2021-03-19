C-Fresh opens to the public, new seafood restaurant near Maya Cinemas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new seafood spot has also opened its kitchen downtown. C-Fresh held its grand opening on Thursday.

They described themselves as cajun seafood and Thai restaurant. They're located in the strip mall just outside Maya Cinemas near China Bistro and Boba Point.

"Family-friendly, hands on. All different types of food. If you don't like seafood, we got Thai food. If you don't like that food we got fried food. We got ribs. We got chicken. Multiple things you can eat. We welcome everybody," explained General Manager Vit Klinmalai.

C-Fresh is located at 920 California Avenue, Suite A, and is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.