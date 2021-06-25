New Noriega's opens for business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield landmark has reopened for business in a new location. Noriega's announced that they are now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

The original Noriega's was sold in June of 2020 after having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the VisitCalifornia website, the Noriega Hotel started out as a "former boarding house founded by Basque expats in 1893." In 2011, the restaurant would later be named "an American classic" by the James Beard Foundation.

“You know they didn’t want to do this and they are going to miss the people. There were a lot of people that came here regularly and they became like family so Rochelle and Linda are going to miss them and they are sorry that they won’t be able to come here anymore. It's a heartbreak,” said Mike Ladd, a family member of the original owners at the time.

In addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, family-style dinner seating will be available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The new Noriega's is located at 4809 Stockdale Highway.