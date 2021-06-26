Pet of the Week: Freckles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're heading to the Bakersfield SPCA to meet Freckles, an energetic 1-year-old shepherd-lab-huskey mix.

Freckles loves to play, whether it be with toys or peoples. She's what is known as a mouther, meaning when she plays she might be a little excited and try to take the toy from you before you're ready to give it to her. She doesn't do aggressively, it just means she's excited to play.

This adorable pup would do well in an active home. She has a lot of energy and will need a home willing to help her burn some of that energy off. After play time though, she'll be more than happy to snuggle up to you.

If you'd like to take Freckles home, call the SPCA at (661) 323-8353. Her animal ID number is 47011866.