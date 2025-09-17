Democrats dig in to continue subsidies for the Affordable Care Act as potential shutdown looms

In 14 days, the federal government will shut down if lawmakers can't agree on a government funding solution. Democrats are digging in, appearing to draw battle lines over extending subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

If those subsidies aren't extended, millions of Americans could see their health care costs rise if they use the public health care exchanges.

Prices for healthcare obtained from the exchange could rise from 75% to 90% depending on where residents live, according to KFF.

Democrats are expected to release a so-called counteroffer to Republican proposals to keep the government open — but there is some dissent.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) made clear on Monday he does not stand for the most part with all of the Democrats.

"Don't keep our government's operation as a hostage," Sen. Fetterman said of the looming battle. "I don't know how many votes we have. All I know is you have my vote. I refuse to weaponize shutting down our government. My colleagues might disagree. That's not a criticism, it's just what I happen to believe very strongly."

The current Republican proposal for short-term government funding, which would keep the government open and running for the next seven to eight weeks, does not include an extension to Affordable Care Act subsidies.

