Companies are looking for tech-savvy remote workers

(KERO) — Throughout the past year, companies have shifted to working remotely and it looks like that change could be here to stay.

Many companies are looking for tech-savvy employees that are able to work remotely and are even offering training to get everyone up to speed. "Tech Elevator" is a 14-week coding boot camp where students learn to become software developers.

Says Rita Stall of Tech Elevator: "We're seeing technologist jobs growing at 21-percent so almost 5 times the national average for sector industry growth. Think about sectors for finance or retail where some of the growth is leveling or declining. We're seeing a massive increase of need for technologists across the United States."

Businesses are also getting government money to help retain their employees as they go through this type of program.

If you don't have a job lined up programs such as tech elevator can help you get started.