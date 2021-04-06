Hot Pot Spot stirring things up a year after shutting down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic claimed a number of local businesses but some have managed to come back and reopen a year later. We stopped by one unique eatery in Downtown Bakersfield that is 'stirring the pot once again.

The Hot Pot Spot contains many different ingredients. This Taiwanese delicacy with Japanese and Chinese influence was the first of its kind of restaurant in Bakersfield.

Eliminating the need to travel to satisfy your spicy craving.

In January of 2020 Meilu Furdi opened the Hot Pot Spot, but not long after they celebrated the grand opening last year.. the pandemic shut them down.

Meilu said they tried doing to-go meals, but the customer base wasn't there yet.

She says the landlord and her suppliers worked with her to ride it out and her employees were standing by, like family, to jump back in when needed.

The restaurant reopened when Bakersfield entered the red tier in mid-March and customers are starting to come back.

Furdi came to the United States when she was 13 years old and graduated from Centennial. She married her high school sweetheart and started a small family.

When opening this 'hot spot’, there was never a doubt what would be on the menu in this Chinese-Romanian household.

The Hot Pot Spot is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.